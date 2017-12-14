Man standing on corner killed when vehicles collide

A man standing on a sidewalk was killed Wednesday when he was hit by pickup truck involved in a crash in the east valley, according to Metro Police.

The victim, a 54-year-old Las Vegas resident, was standing on the southeast corner of Vegas Valley and Cabana drives about 5:10 p.m. when the truck collided with a car making a left turn and ran onto the sidewalk, police said.

The man’s name was not released, pending notification of his family.

Four people in the vehicles suffered minor injuries, police said.

The drivers involved in the wreck remained at the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation.