Police in NLV write 284 tickets during traffic campaign

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 | 1:26 p.m.
North Las Vegas Police say they issued 284 misdemeanor traffic citations — nearly half of them for speeding — during two weeks of stepped-up patrols.
The saturation patrols were conducted Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 as part of a Click It or Ticket campaign funded by a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety.
Police conducted some 268 traffic stops and also issued 80 warnings.
A breakdown of citations follows:
• Speeding — 123
• Drivers license violations — 40
• Registration violations — 35
• No insurance — 23
• Child seat and seat belt violations — 15
• Cell phone and distracted driving violations — 9
• Red light violations — 9
• Equipment violations — 6
• Failure to yield — 1
• Other violations — 23