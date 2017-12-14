Police in NLV write 284 tickets during traffic campaign

North Las Vegas Police say they issued 284 misdemeanor traffic citations — nearly half of them for speeding — during two weeks of stepped-up patrols.

The saturation patrols were conducted Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 as part of a Click It or Ticket campaign funded by a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety.

Police conducted some 268 traffic stops and also issued 80 warnings.

A breakdown of citations follows:

• Speeding — 123

• Drivers license violations — 40

• Registration violations — 35

• No insurance — 23

• Child seat and seat belt violations — 15

• Cell phone and distracted driving violations — 9

• Red light violations — 9

• Equipment violations — 6

• Failure to yield — 1

• Other violations — 23