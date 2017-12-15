12 Days of Giving: Three Square food bank

Editor’s Note: While ’tis the season of giving for most Nevadans, many local nonprofit groups give back to the Southern Nevada community year-round. The Las Vegas Sun is profiling some of those groups to inform the community how they can help. To be included, contact [email protected]

One in seven households qualify as being food insecure, according to Southern Nevada food bank Three Square. In some areas and ZIP codes in the valley, that number jumps to nearly one in four.

Founded in 2007 to relieve hunger in Southern Nevada, Three Square will celebrate its 10-year anniversary on Sunday. The organization’s Holiday Match Challenge, where every $1 donated will provide six meals instead of the normal three, is in its eighth year.

The program partners with four businesses — Barrick Gold, Boyd Gaming, Towbin Automotive Group and UnitedHealth Group — that will match each dollar donated to doubling the number of meals a single dollar buys.

Other events this month benefiting Three Square include a workout class, where the fee goes to Three Square, or a three-course, $30 meal at Pizza Rock where 15 percent of the cost goes to Three Square.

Three Square partners with more than 1,600 community partners to help distribute food to 164,000 hungry people each month in Southern Nevada.

In addition to accepting money, Three Square asks for donations of canned proteins like meat, beans and peanut butter. Volunteer opportunities, such as warehouse assembling and packing, are available.