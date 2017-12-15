Best Bets: Lady Gaga, Las Vegas Bowl, Dierks Bentley and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The stars are coming out on the Strip this weekend as Las Vegas is receiving some holiday gifts before Christmas. Some of the biggest shows of the season are set for the next few days, but perhaps the biggest is going down on the gridiron at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday.

MARIAH CAREY: ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU The chart-topping diva returns to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for the holiday concert event of the year. After this weekend, she has two more shows on December 20 and 22. December 15-17, info at thecolosseum.com.

DIERKS BENTLEY The Grammy-nominated country artist closes out Wranger National Finals Rodeo week — and the iHeartRadio Boots on the Boulevard concert series at the Chelsea — with two nights full of his 15 No. 1 hits. December 15-16, info at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

DAVE KOZ The nine-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling saxophonist is in the middle of a national tour supporting new album “Dave Koz and Friends 20th Anniversary Christmas.” Special guests David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White and Selina Albright pop up when Koz lands at the Foundry at SLS for two nights. December 15-16, info at slslasvegas.com.

LADY GAGA She sold out her last concert at T-Mobile Arena in August, so of course Gaga is back with a second stop on her acclaimed Joanne World Tour Saturday night. The arena-sized spectacle of her last visit sparked rumors of a possible residency on the Strip, so take advantage of the fact that there are still tickets left for this one. December 16, info at t-mobilearena.com.

LAS VEGAS BOWL No. 25-ranked Boise State (10-3) takes on Oregon (7-5) in the 26th edition of the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium in a game that will feature five players from Southern Nevada high schools. December 16, info at lvbowl.com.