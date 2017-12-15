Distribution formula decided for $22 million Oct. 1 shooting fund

Gregory Bull / AP

The distribution formula for the $22 million raised after the Oct. 1 mass shooting for the Las Vegas Victims Fund has been released.

Here are the details on who will receive payouts:

What happens next Jan. 2 — The Las Vegas Victims Fund will begin accepting claims via an online form. Jan. 31 — Deadline to submit claim forms. February — Fund administrators will vet all claims. March 1 — Fund administrators will provide recommendations to the committee. March 5 — Distribution of payments will begin on a rolling basis. April 30 — Assuming all the payments have been made and a no second round of claims or payments happens, an independent audit will begin.

• The families or estates of the 58 people who died, as well as any victims who sustained permanent brain damage and/or paralysis requiring continuous home medical assistance. They will receive the largest amount.

• People who were physically injured and admitted to a hospital on or before Oct. 10 and were hospitalized for one or more nights between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.

• People who were physically injured and were treated on an emergency or out-patient basis on or before Oct. 10.

The exact amount to be dispersed will be released after all claims are received and processed.

The Las Vegas Victims Fund now stands at $22 million and is expected to rise. It includes money from the GoFundMe campaign launched by Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo hours after the shooting, the National Compassion Fund, the Direct Impact Fund and other accounts.

Donations to the Las Vegas Victims Fund are still being accepted. The committee is asking people to contribute before Jan. 31.

The final distribution plan was released today after a monthlong public comment period. More than 1,700 comments were received from victims’ families, survivors and community members.

Many shooting survivors took issue with the draft protocol released in November because it did not give money to people who were physically injured — some quite severely — but did not stay overnight at a hospital. Others wanted financial support for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and the emotional trauma of being witness to the country’s deadliest mass shooting. In addition to the 58 killed, more than 500 people were injured when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Stirp hotel into a crowd of concertgoers below.

The committee honored the former requests.

In a news release, the committee said it would work to coordinate resources for those experiencing psychological trauma.

The formula for the distribution was decided by a committee of 17 people, including representatives from Metro Police, Clark County, Catholic Charities and major donors to the fund.

Assisting the committee throughout the process have been Kenneth Feinberg, a national expert who administered the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, and others from the National Compassion Fund, which assisted in similar fund distribution after mass casualty tragedy events in Boston, Orlando, Fla., and Aurora, Colo.

For those not eligible to receive money from the Las Vegas Victims Fund, other financial resources are available.

The Nevada Victims of Crime Program is an unrelated, state-funded program that helps victims pay for funeral, medical, mental health and other expenses. More than 2,900 claims have been filed with that program.

Additional resources are also listed on the Las Vegas Victims Fund website.