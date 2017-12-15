Fire destroys mobile home in North Las Vegas

Two people escaped an accidental fire this morning that destroyed a mobile home, causing an estimated $100,000 of damage, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Nobody was injured.

The fire was reported about 8:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of Haddock Street and took firefighters more than 40 minutes to extinguish, officials said. Crews prevented the blaze from spreading to adjacent mobile homes, officials said.

The fire was determined to be accidental, officials said, but no additional details were released.