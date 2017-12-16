12 Days of Giving: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

Editor’s Note: While ’tis the season of giving for most Nevadans, many local nonprofit groups give back to the Southern Nevada community year-round. The Las Vegas Sun is profiling some of those groups to inform the community how they can help. To be included, contact [email protected]

About 3,000 children are in Clark County’s foster care system, according to the county's Department of Family Services. For more than 50 years, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children has helped some of them by providing a safe place to live and on-site therapy sessions.

The nonprofit group celebrates its 11th annual “Night of Lights” festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. The event is open to the public at St. Jude Ranch for Children’s campus, 100 St. Jude Street in Boulder City. It will be selling food, beverages and photos with Santa.

The community can help by donating or volunteering for their Sibling Preservation Program, which helps reunite siblings separated in foster care for a day of fun each month. For details contact Kevin Nelson at 702-436-1624 ext. 220 or email [email protected]

“The holidays are a good time for us to focus on the beauty, light and spirit of the season, especially for these children who have seen too much darkness,” said Christina Vela, executive director of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. “The care we provide doesn’t end after the holidays are over; we are grateful to the community that supports us year-round to make sure the children know they are cared for.”