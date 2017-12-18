Group assessing Utah Olympic bid to give progress report

SALT LAKE CITY — An exploratory committee working to determine if Salt Lake City should bid to host the Winter Olympics again in 2026 or 2030 will provide a progress report at its monthly meeting Monday.

The group made up of elected officials, business leaders and one key member of the organizing committee for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City is expected to make a recommendation to state leaders by Feb. 1.

The United States Olympic Committee chief executive Scott Blackmun said earlier this month that officials believe the 2030 Winter Olympics are more realistic, but they are still keeping open the possibility of making a bid for 2026.

Denver and Reno, Nevada have also expressed interest in the U.S. Internationally, cities considering making a bid include Sion, Switzerland; Calgary, Canada; Lillehammer, Norway and Sapporo, Japan.