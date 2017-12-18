Hard Rock Hotel agrees to settle Culinary charges

Management at the Hard Rock Hotel agreed today to settle with the National Labor Relations Board charges that the company engaged in unfair labor practices to resist unionization efforts by the Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

No details of the settlement were released.

Culinary representatives said in a statement that management at the Hard Rock had distributed anti-union material to workers in an attempt to convince them that joining the union would be pointless.

Representatives from the Hard Rock did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment.

According to a National Labor Relations Board webpage, the union filed the charges, which concern Section 8(a)(1) of the National Labor Relations Act, against the Hard Rock in September.

That section states that it is an unfair labor practice for an employer “to interfere with, restrain, or coerce employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed in Section 7” of the Act.

The settlement won’t be finalized until the regional director for the NLRB, Cornele A. Overstreet, signs off on it, which may not happen until after the Christmas holiday.