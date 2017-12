Cause of house fire under investigation

The Clark County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze this morning at house near Edna Avenue and Lindell Road, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which was reported about 11 a.m. at a single-story house in the 5300 block of Regal Avenue, officials said. It took crews about 25 minutes to put out the blaze.

The American Red Cross was asked to assist the seven occupants, officials said. No damage estimate was immediately available.