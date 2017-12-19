City of Henderson warns of telephone spoofing scam

The city of Henderson is warning residents to be wary of telephone calls that appear on caller IDs to be coming from the city but are actually part of a scam known as spoofing.

Spoofing is when a caller fakes the name and telephone number transmitted to a person’s caller ID. The caller may be out to commit a fraud or obtain personal information.

The city will never demand any payments or ask for personal information over the telephone, officials said. The city also doesn’t use automated phone calls, known as robocalls, to contact residents or businesses, officials said.

“If residents receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the city of Henderson and demanding payment, hang up immediately,” Henderson Chief Information Officer Laura Fucci said. “Do not engage in conversation and do not provide any personal information, such as account numbers, Social Security number, birthdate, mother’s maiden name, passwords or other identifying information.”

To learn more about spoofing or to file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission, call 888-CALL-FCC or go online to fcc.gov.