Las Vegas man gets 15 years in receipt of child pornography case

A registered child sex offender was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 15 years in prison for receipt of child pornography, according to Steven W. Myhre, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada.

Clayton Call, 64, of Las Vegas pleaded guilty July 25 to one count of receipt of child pornography, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.

Call was previously convicted of receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to six years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release, authorities said.

According to the plea agreement, as a condition of the terms of his supervised release, a U.S. probation officer conducted an inspection of Call’s residence. During the inspection, the officer seized Call’s laptop computer after discovering that it contained child pornography, authorities said.

During a forensic analysis of the laptop, law enforcement found nearly 140 images and videos of child sexual exploitation, authorities said.