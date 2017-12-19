Live Blog: Golden Knights host league-leading Lightning

The Golden Knights host the Lightning tonight, bringing the NHL’s best record to T-Mobile Arena.

Tampa Bay has been unquestionably the best team in the league this year, with an outstanding record of 24-6-2, the No. 1 scoring offense in the NHL (3.8 goals per game) and the No. 2 scoring defense (2.5 goals allowed per game).

“They play a fast game,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “I talk about our team playing fast, well this is probably the fastest and quickest team in the league, and they play a real aggressive forecheck. Right now, they are on top of their game.”

They are led by the NHL’s leading scorer, Nikita Kucherov, who already has 23 goals and 23 assists on the season. His linemate Steven Stamkos is tied for second in the league with 31 assists, and he has 12 goals of his own as well.

“They’re a very good hockey team,” Gallant said. “They have a lot of talented players and they’re playing very confident, but that doesn’t mean you can’t beat them. We just have to come out and keep playing our game.”

Marc-Andre Fleury will be back in net for the Golden Knights. The veteran has stopped 59 of 62 shots (.952 save percentage) in two games since returning from a concussion.

It will be a battle of strengths, as the team with the best home record hosts the team with the best away record in the NHL.

Prediction : Golden Knights 4, Lightning 3

Season record for predictions: 18-12

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-110, total 6 minus-115 to the over

Golden Knights (21-9-2) (13-2-1 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: James Neal (16)

Assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault (18)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (4-1-1, 2.13 goals against average)

Tampa Bay Lightning (24-6-2) (11-4-1 away)

Coach: Jon Cooper

Goal leader: Nikita Kucherov (23)

Assist leader: Steven Stamkos (31)

Expected goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy (21-4-1, 2.11 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban