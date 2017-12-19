Police seek suspects in Henderson home burglary

Henderson Police are searching for two people in a residential burglary Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near Boulder Highway and Major Avenue.

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. to a call of a burglary in progress at a home in the 500 block of Karen Way. The suspects, a man and a woman, fled in a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser, police said.

Police released photos of the man and the vehicle.

Anybody who spots the car should not approach it but take down the license plate number and call police immediately, officials said.

Anyone with information should call Henderson Police at 702-267-4911 or 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.