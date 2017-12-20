Nevada unemployment rate holds steady at 5 percent

CARSON CITY — Unemployment in Nevada remained at 5 percent in November, the same as the previous month, but there were increases in jobs in construction and the trades.

The Nevada jobless rate still trails the national rate of 4.1 percent.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported today that there were 1,600 more construction workers on the job in November compared to the previous month, bringing the total to 89,700. The trade, transportation and utilities sector showed a gain of 500 workers, for a total of 243,400.

The leisure and hospitality sector reported a drop of 2,500 workers in the month-to-month comparison, dropping to a total of 350,300.

Some 13,500 people filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits in November, up 21 percent from October. William Anderson, chief economist for the department, said Nevada has added 41,000 jobs through the first six months of the year.