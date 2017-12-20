Police: Ongoing dispute might have led to fatal shooting

A man was killed and another critically wounded Tuesday night in a west valley shooting that may have stemmed from an ongoing dispute, according to Metro Police.

Gunshots were reported about 6:30 p.m. in a neighborhood in the 3600 block of Starbright Lane, near Spring Mountain Road and Durango Drive, Officer Laura Meltzer said.

Both men were taken to University Medical Center, where one of them died and the other was in critical condition Tuesday night, Meltzer said.

Investigators were working to identify a suspect, but it appears the shooting followed an ongoing dispute, Meltzer said.

No arrests have been announced.

Further details were not immediately available.