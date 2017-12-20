State engineer: No new water wells in Pahrump area

CARSON CITY — State Engineer Jacob King says water resources in the Pahrump Artesian Basin are severely limited and no new well-drilling permits will be issued.

King said in a news release today that water resources are limited to 20,000 acre feet. But those with existing water rights have the potential of withdrawing 70,000 acre feet a year.

Officials said no new permits will be issued for wells, but those who have existing water rights will be allowed to drill.

“The Pahrump Artesian Basin is severely over-appropriated,” King said.