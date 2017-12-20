Strong winds today; cooler temperatures tomorrow

Sun weather coverage Las Vegas weather conditions and forecast

Strong winds pummeling the Las Vegas Valley today will usher in cooler weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The gusts will continue throughout the night, with a small chance of showers, dissipating by Thursday morning, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph, which have blown dust throughout the valley, have kept temperatures relatively warm today, with a high of about 70 degrees, Boothe said. The high Thursday, however, is expected to drop to 51 degrees, he said.

Friday’s high is projected to be 52 degrees, with a low in the low 30s, Booth said. Similar conditions are expected Saturday.

For up-to-the-minute weather conditions, visit weather.gov.