Trump says he’s learned a lot about Washington

Evan Vucci / AP

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's learned a lot about Washington, partly by getting to know members of Congress. Asked whether he has any regrets over his first 11 months, he shook his head no.

The president spoke as he signed a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul that marks his first major legislative achievement. He said he ordered up the last-minute Oval Office event because news coverage questioned whether he would sign the bill into law by Christmas.

The legislation provides generous cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, along with smaller ones for middle class and low-income families.

It also ends fines for people who don't carry health insurance. That's a major change but far from end of "Obamacare," as Trump has suggested.

The new tax law also could swell the national debt over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.