Live Blog: Golden Knights score 3 in first period to take early lead over Capitals

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Golden Knights blitzed the Washington Capitals early, racing out to a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes.

Alex Tuch opened the scoring, putting home a rebound after Washington goalie Braden Holtby stopped a Brendan Leipsic shot in front. The goal was Tuch’s eighth of the season.

Oscar Lindberg then scored his seventh goal of the season with a hard wrist shot that beat Holtby’s glove side, hitting off the crossbar and into the net.

The Golden Knights opened up a three-goal lead when Reilly Smith found William Karlsson with a beautiful cross-ice pass, and Karlsson slapped the one-timer into the wide-open net. It was the 16th goal of the season for Karlsson, which is only one behind James Neal for the team lead.

The Capitals’ explosive offense was held in check in the first period, with only nine shots on goal and very few scoring chances. Alex Ovechkin, who is tied for the NHL lead in goals, was held without a single shot on goal in the first period.

Pre game

Tonight the Golden Knights welcome the NHL’s leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, and his Metropolitan Division-leading Washington Capitals to T-Mobile Arena.

Despite all the firepower Washington brings with it, the Capitals find themselves underdogs. The Golden Knights are tied with Tampa Bay for the best home record in the entire NHL at 14-2-1, while the Capitals have struggled on the road with an 8-7-2 record away from Capital One Arena.

“They’re another top team,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “They work hard, they play hard and they’ve got a lot of talent. So far we’ve done a good job of paying attention to the top guys on the other team and trying to limit their chances.”

Ovechkin enters the game tied for the NHL lead in goals with 23, but he’s not the Capitals’ only weapon. Evgeny Kuznetsov leads Washington in points with 12 goals and 26 assists, and the trio of Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson and T.J. Oshie give Washington four players with more than 20 points on the season.

One of the Golden Knights defenders that will be tasked with slowing down that attack is former Capital Nate Schmidt. The 26-year-old spent his first four years in Washington.

“I know these guys,” Schmidt said. “They roll three lines and they’re all good players. They’ve got a good balance so we need to make sure we’re on our game.”

Schmidt has two goals and 13 assists this year for Vegas. It will be an emotional game for him, but he knows it’s more important than just a reunion.

“Each guys has a special game where they get to play against their former team, but this game is heading into Christmas break and is going to set us up for the second half of the season,” Schmidt said. “You never want to head into a break thinking about what you could have done in the last game. You want to have good momentum and confidence knowing that you had a good last game.”

Vegas has already beaten the defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins, and NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning during this homestand. Capping it off with a win over another top team (that was mostly constructed by Golden Knights general manager George McPhee) would be icing on the cake heading into the holidays.

“The beauty of this league is anyone can win one game,” Schmidt said. “The biggest thing about this is being consistent as a player and as a team. You have to be good every game.”

Prediction : Golden Knights 3, Washington Capitals 2 in OT

Season record for predictions: 19-12

Puck drops: 5:00 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-125, Total 6 minus-120 to the unde3r

Golden Knights (22-9-2) (14-2-1 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: James Neal (17)

Assist leader: David Perron (20)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (5-1-1, 2.25 goals against average)

Washington Capitals (22-12-2) (8-7-2 away)

Coach: Barry Trotz

Goal leader: Alex Ovechkin (23)

Assist leader: Evgeny Kuznetsov (26)

Expected goalie: Braden Holtby (20-7-0, 2.64 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban