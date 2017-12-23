Metro looking for driver in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run near Maryland Parkway

A pedestrian is dead and a driver is being sought by authorities after a hit-and-run crash near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road early this morning, according to Metro Police.

Officers and medics were summoned about 2:35 a.m. to the southbound lanes of Algonquin Drive, just north of Flamingo, and tended to a mortally wounded man on the roadway, police said.

The victim, who detectives hadn't been able to identify a few hours after the crash and who is believed to be in his 40s, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

The pedestrian was outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driven by an unknown suspect who fled the scene after impact, police said. A passerby reported the incident to police after seeing a man lying on the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.