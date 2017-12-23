News quiz: How much do you know about taxes and Obamacare?

Evan Vucci / AP

The Republicans’ tax overhaul legislation and the government shutdown were among this week’s major news stories. How much do you know about what happened this week? Here’s a test.

This year, the Trump administration cut the open enrollment period for Obamacare coverage to six weeks (from three months last year) and drastically reduced the budget for outreach and advertising. President Donald Trump identified repeal of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) as a top priority during his campaign, and the moves were seen as an attempt to sabotage it. How’d that go?

A. Compared to last year, this year’s enrollment was down 65 percent.

B. Compared to last year, this year’s enrollment was about the same.

C. Compared to last year, this year’s enrollment was up slightly.

Answer: B. About 8.8 million people enrolled this year, compared to 9.2 million last year.

Fill in the blank: In Nevada, a ______ number of people enrolled in ACA coverage for 2018 through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

A. Below-average

B. Historically low

C. Record

Answer: C. Close to 91,000 Nevadans signed up. That was about 1,900 more than enrolled last year.

According to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, what percentage of Americans will pay lower taxes next year thanks to the GOP tax overhaul plan approved by Congress this week?

A. 30

B. 50

C. 80

Answer: C. The center reported that only 5 percent of Americans would pay more, and those are mostly high-income earners with pricey houses in high-tax states like New York and California. Republicans are optimistic that despite polling showing that the tax plan is deeply unpopular, voters will warm up to it by the time they go to the polls for the 2018 mid-terms.

Gov. Brian Sandoval joined 10 other governors this week in sending a letter to congressional leaders urging them to approve protections for which of the following?

A. “Dreamers”

B. The environment

C. Workers

Answer: A. The 11 governors — a mix of Republicans, Democrats and one independent — asked Congress to give permanent protection to the 750,000 children eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. President Donald Trump rescinded DACA in September and gave Congress six months to adopt protections.

The U.S. Census Bureau ranked Nevada where on its list of the fastest-growing states?

A. 2

B. 12

C. 22

Answer: A. The state’s population grew 2 percent in 2017 to nearly 3 million, just shy of No. 1- ranked Idaho’s 2.2 percent.

A Pew Research Center survey showed that what percentage of Americans think the religious aspects of Christmas are now emphasized less than they used to be?

A. 18

B. 37

C. 56

Answer: C

In the same poll, what percentage responded that it “bothers me a lot” to see the decreasing emphasis on the religious aspects of Christmas?

A. 56

B. 37

C. 18

Answer: C.

Clark County staff withdrew a major infrastructure plan this week. What was it?

A. A shooting range

B. An elevated expressway

C. Southern Nevada’s biggest dog park

Answer: B. The public works department abandoned a proposed expressway connecting McCarran International Airport with the Strip. Staff offered a less-expensive alternative plan that included construction of new roadways and improvements to existing streets.

According to a report in the Reno Gazette-Journal, the median price for an an existing single-family home in the Reno-Sparks market was how much in November?

A. $225,000

B. $285,000

C. $355,000

Answer: C. The market is mired in a housing crunch, brought on partly by the “Tesla effect” — a surge in demand stemming from the establishment of the massive Tesla battery plant in Northern Nevada. As of Dec. 13, there were 94 existing homes in Reno-Sparks available for less than $300,000. In Las Vegas, the median price in November was $261,150.