Police: Couple found dead in southeast Las Vegas was shot

Metro Police homicide detectives are continuing to probe the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found in a southeast valley house on Friday.

Officials today say both victims were shot.

A caregiver arrived about 10:40 a.m. to the house in the 4200 block of Vader Avenue to provide a welfare check on the victims, who were only described as being in their 50s with low mobility and substantial medical issues, police said.

When looking through a window, the healthcare provider and Clark County Fire Department personnel saw one a body on the floor. Firefighters forced their way inside and found the second, police said. Each body had a gunshot wound.

A motive or a possible suspect have not been identified. On Friday, police said that they were backing away from deeming the crime a murder-suicide. Today, they maintain that both deaths are suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.