Las Vegas Sun

December 23, 2017

Currently: 50° — Complete forecast

Police: Couple found dead in southeast Las Vegas was shot

Image

Christopher DeVargas

Two bodies were discovered in a home on the 4000 block of Vader Avenue, near Russell Road and Lamb Boulevard, Friday morning, Dec. 22, 2017.

By (contact)

Metro Police homicide detectives are continuing to probe the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found in a southeast valley house on Friday.

Officials today say both victims were shot.

A caregiver arrived about 10:40 a.m. to the house in the 4200 block of Vader Avenue to provide a welfare check on the victims, who were only described as being in their 50s with low mobility and substantial medical issues, police said.

When looking through a window, the healthcare provider and Clark County Fire Department personnel saw one a body on the floor. Firefighters forced their way inside and found the second, police said. Each body had a gunshot wound.

A motive or a possible suspect have not been identified. On Friday, police said that they were backing away from deeming the crime a murder-suicide. Today, they maintain that both deaths are suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.