Reno police detain man after threat report at mall

RENO — Heavily armed Reno police officers swept through a local mall Friday night after a report of a man threatening to commit violence.

Lt. Scott Shaw says officers detained a man who appeared to be intoxicated at a nearby store and took him for a psychiatric evaluation but found no weapons.

Local television outlets reported that about 18 officers swept through the Meadowood Mall starting at about 8 p.m. Friday after two shoppers told officers that a man told them he was going into the mall to commit violence. The man was described as wearing baggy clothes with a bulge that might have been a weapon.

Shaw says police responded in force out of an "abundance of caution" but stores in the mall remained open.