Trump isn’t  above the law

To those who would claim the president is immune from prosecution, let me say this: only in a tin-cup dictatorship.

The president is in fact not the chief law enforcement officer of the country. That title goes to Jeff Sessions, who, based on his convenient lapse of memory, seems to have a tiny basic understanding of truthfulness.

Keep in mind that incompetence is all that is required for removal. Lies, collusion, fraud, conspiracy, high crimes and misdemeanors have put this presidency in jeopardy.

Viva la U.S.A.