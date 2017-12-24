Casino promotions: Dec. 24-30

M RESORT

December Jackpot Celebration drawing

Date: Through Dec. 29

Time: Hourly, 6-10 p.m.

Information: Players who win a jackpot receive a drawing entry for a chance to win $10,000 on Dec. 30, and those who won big Oct. 1-Nov. 30, will receive bonus entries based on their tier. Guests who hit a jackpot Dec. 30 must present their winnings in the Promotion Area beginning at 4 p.m. to receive their entries. Those who bring all their jackpot vouchers earned in December and win another jackpot Dec. 30 will receive a bonus $150 in free slot play. During each drawing, five players will win $750 in slot play. The final grand prize drawing is for $10,000.

• • •

$40,000 Jackpot Celebration

Date: Dec. 30

Time: Hourly, 6-10 p.m.

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every jackpot won through Dec. 30. During each drawing, 10 players will each win $750 in slot play. One guest will receive $10,000 at the final drawing.

• • •

$10,000 Cash Table Games Drawings

Date: Dec. 30

Time: 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Information: Win up to $3,000.

• • •

$40,000 New Year’s Eve Drawings

Date: Dec. 31

Time: Hourly, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Information: Win up to $2,000 in play.

• • •

$25,000 New Year’s Eve Table Games Giveaway

Date: Dec. 31

Time: Hourly, 9:15 p.m.-1:15 a.m.

Information: Ten players will be chosen every hour to take home their share of $25,000.

• • •

WESTGATE

$2,500 I Love Westgate Slot Tournament

Date: Dec. 28

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Information: Win a share of $2,500 in slot play.

• • •

LUCKY DRAGON

Naturally 8 Lucky Saturdays

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 9 and 11 p.m.

Information: For baccarat players with a loyalty card. Receive a natural 8 hand to be entered in a drawing. Win $10,000 in prizes.

• • •

Holiday Point Race

Date: December

Information: Earn points to redeem for gas cards (keep the points). Earn 500 points for a $10 gas card; earn more than 5,000 points to get a $100 gas card.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Saturdays in December

Information: Earn 50 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 23, receive wine glasses. It’s a mystery prize on Dec. 30.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in December

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 27, receive Champagne and chocolate.

• • •

Player’s choice giveaway

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 10 a.m.-noon

Information: Earn points to receive up to $110 in gift cards.

• • •

Slot machine giveaway

Date: Dec. 30

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing tickets to win a Red, White and Blue slot machine.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 25

Information: Receive 2x points on video poker, 5x points on reel machines and 10x points on penny reels. Players who earn 1,000 base points in video poker will earn $6. Players who receive 1,000 base points in reel play will receive $15. Players who receive 1,000 base points on penny reel machines will receive $30.

• • •

TUSCANY

Spin & Win Slot Tournament

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: Noon-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to participate.

• • •

Holiday gift grab

Date: Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 200 points to receive a prize, including slot play, gifts and more.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points. On Dec. 24, the gift is a 20-pack of AA batteries.

• • •

New Year’s Eve Special

Date: Dec. 31

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Table games wine giveaway

Date: December

Information: Earn tickets for wine by playing table games.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

$25,000 New Year’s weekend drawings

Date: Dec. 30

Time: Hourly, 7-9 p.m.; finale at 9:30 p.m.

Information: Fifteen players will have a chance to win up to $1,500 in play. Win a share of $5,000 in slot play at the finale drawing.

• • •

Pick an Elf kiosk game

Date: December

Information: Players who earn 20 points, or a $10 average rated bet for one hour, are eligible. Win up to $5,000 in slot play.

• • •

20x Mystery Multiplier and Bonus New Year’s Day Multiplier

Date: Mondays through Jan. 1

Information: Earn up to 20x points on slots every Monday in December and a 10x slot multiplier on Jan. 1. Players are allowed up to 75,000 points. Excludes video poker.

• • •

Ceramic cookware giveaway

Date: Thursdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 250 slot points, 500 video poker points or have a $25 average-rated bet for one hour to receive a piece of ceramic cookware.

• • •

Champagne giveaway

Date: Dec. 26

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: One bottle per player. Limited to the first 850 players.

• • •

$60,000 Spin and Win Hot Seat

Date: Sundays in December

Time: Hourly, noon-5 p.m.

Information: Four players will be chosen each hour to spin wheel and win up to $500 in play.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

Instant Riches Bonus Wheel Game

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: For players on machines in the slot section adjacent to Bond Bar. Earn a wheel spin for every 1,000 points earned. Win up to $500 in play with each spin. Players can participate up to 50 times.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Free Play Inferno drawing

Date: Thursdays in December

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.

• • •

Double Diamond drawing

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in December

Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.

• • •

Pasta for players

Date: Mondays and/or Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 1,000 slot base points to receive an order of the Siegel’s 1941 daily pasta special.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Touchdown at Downtown

Date: Sundays through Dec. 31

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing tickets through play and dining. Top prize is signed memorabilia or $200 slot play.

• • •

Connect 4 Battle

Date: Through Dec. 30

Information: Two players will be randomly selected to participate in a battle of Connect 4. The top prize is $100 in slot play.

• • •

Champagne giveaway

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 28

Information: Receive one bottle of Champagne for every 500 same-day base points earned.

• • •

Santa’s Workshop

Date: Mondays-Wednesdays in December

Information: Redeem slot play up to five times for every 500 base points earned. See kiosk for details.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES*

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 25

Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

Go on a Point Shopping Spree

Date: December, while supplies last

Information: Use their points to receive a panini maker for 20,000 points, hand/stand mixer for 28,000 points, an eight-cup food processor for 25,000 points and a stay or go six-quart portable slow cooker for 20,000 points.

*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.

• • •

SUNCOAST

Lose & Win

Date: Through Dec. 28

Information: Poker players can win up to $100. Players must lose with a specific pair on each day.

• • •

Kiosk Swipe and Win

Date: Thursdays in December

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Information: Earn 10 base points to play game. Win cash, slot play, points and more.

• • •

$50,000 New Year’s Eve Celebration drawings

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 2 p.m.-12:15 a.m.

Information: Players will have the chance to win up to $5,000.

• • •

Stocking Stuffer kiosk game

Date: Dec. 24

Information: Earn 10 base points to play.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Slot Tournaments

Date: Sundays in December

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points for the first entry to the tournament, earn an additional 150 points for a second entry.

• • •

Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings

Date: Tuesdays in December

Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift. Selections include a Mirassou bottle with the choice of chardonnay or pinot noir, four-piece stemless wine glasses, two-piece flute glasses and Barefoot Bubbly with the choice of brut or red moscato.

• • •

SAM'S TOWN

12 Days of Christmas

Date: Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 24

Time: 4:15 p.m.

Information: Earn a minimum of 300 points to participate. Prizes include gift cards from various merchants.

• • •

ORLEANS

Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings

Date: Tuesdays in December

Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.

• • •

Lucky Money baccarat tournaments

Date: Wednesdays in December

Time: Hourly, 8-10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Entry fee is $25. Win a prize package worth $3,000.

• • •

Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments

Date: Saturdays and Sundays in December

Time: Hourly, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; 2-4 p.m. Sundays

Information: Entry fee is $25. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases each month it isn’t hit.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

Point multipliers

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December

Information: Receive 10x points on slots.

*Valid at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset.

• • •

Dining points multiplier

Date: Dec. 24-Jan. 1

Information: Earn 2x points for holiday dining. Not valid at cafes or buffets.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

BOULDER STATION

$15,000 Countdown to 2018 Cash Drawings

Date: Dec. 29-Jan. 1

Time: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Spin for up to $5,000. There will be five participants at each drawing. Earn 5x entries every Thursday and swipe daily for 10 free entries.

• • •

• • •

TEXAS STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays or Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 10x points on slots, 6x points on video poker and 6x points on table games.

• • •

SANTA FE STATION

Cash in on the New Year

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Information: Earn entries from Dec. 24 to 31. Win up to $100,000. Earn 5x entries from 2-10:15 p.m. on Dec. 31.

• • •

CANNERY*

Countdown to Cash Swipe and Win

Date: Through Dec. 30

Information: Earn 5 same-day base points to receive the first swipe. Earn 150 same-day base points for the second and third swipes. Win drawing entries, points, slot play and more.

*Both locations

• • •

$100k Countdown to Cash Progressive Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: For every 100 same-day base points earned, receive a drawing entry for a chance to win up to $1,000. Plus, the five top slot point earners between Nov. 26 through Dec. 31 at 1:59 p.m. will be eligible to enter a drawing to win up to $3,000 on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

*Both locations

• • •

Football Frenzy kiosk game

Date: Through Dec. 30

Information: Earn 50 same-day base points to play. Win up to $500.

*Craig Road location

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Fridays in December

Information: Earn 400 machine points or 48 table points to receive a gift. Choices include different candle warmers with scented melts.

*Craig Road location

• • •

Mug in a Tin

Date: Thursdays in December

Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to win a Mug in a Tin with $5 to $500 in slot play or cash.

*Craig Road location

• • •

Eastside Extra Thursdays

Date: Thursdays in December

Information: Earn 400 machine points or 48 table points to receive a gift. Choices include different candle warmers with scented melts.

*Boulder Highway location

• • •

Bonus Bet Cash Drawings

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 1 p.m.

Information: Ten players will win up to $50 in promotional chips or $200 in cash per drawing. Earn drawing entries per hand for any of the following bonus bets: Lucky Ladies, Bet the Bust, Blackjack Spin bonus bets and more.

*Boulder Highway location

• • •

ELDORADO and JOKERS WILD*

Mystery point multipliers

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Earn up to 50x points.

• • •

Mystery giveaway

Date: Mondays in December

Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.

• • •

Rolling for Slot Dollars

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 3:30-10:30 p.m. at Eldorado; 3-10 p.m. at Jokers Wild

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Lucky Play giveaway

Date: Thursdays in December

Time: 3-9 p.m.

Information: Ten players will be randomly drawn to win $50.

*Jokers Wild only

• • •

SILVERTON

Go Long! Weekly Football Challenge

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Swipe card at kiosk to participate.

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at the Wildfire Gaming properties.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: The first gift is free for invited guests. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Noninvited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On Dec. 27, it’s a mystery gift.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

Bubbly Saturday

Date: Dec. 30

Information: The first bottle is free for invited guests. Earn a second for 250 points. Noninvited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first bottle.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.