Casino promotions: Dec. 24-30

Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 | 2 a.m.
M RESORT
December Jackpot Celebration drawing
Date: Through Dec. 29
Time: Hourly, 6-10 p.m.
Information: Players who win a jackpot receive a drawing entry for a chance to win $10,000 on Dec. 30, and those who won big Oct. 1-Nov. 30, will receive bonus entries based on their tier. Guests who hit a jackpot Dec. 30 must present their winnings in the Promotion Area beginning at 4 p.m. to receive their entries. Those who bring all their jackpot vouchers earned in December and win another jackpot Dec. 30 will receive a bonus $150 in free slot play. During each drawing, five players will win $750 in slot play. The final grand prize drawing is for $10,000.
• • •
$40,000 Jackpot Celebration
Date: Dec. 30
Time: Hourly, 6-10 p.m.
Information: Receive a drawing entry for every jackpot won through Dec. 30. During each drawing, 10 players will each win $750 in slot play. One guest will receive $10,000 at the final drawing.
• • •
$10,000 Cash Table Games Drawings
Date: Dec. 30
Time: 9 and 9:30 p.m.
Information: Win up to $3,000.
• • •
$40,000 New Year’s Eve Drawings
Date: Dec. 31
Time: Hourly, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Information: Win up to $2,000 in play.
• • •
$25,000 New Year’s Eve Table Games Giveaway
Date: Dec. 31
Time: Hourly, 9:15 p.m.-1:15 a.m.
Information: Ten players will be chosen every hour to take home their share of $25,000.
• • •
WESTGATE
$2,500 I Love Westgate Slot Tournament
Date: Dec. 28
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Information: Win a share of $2,500 in slot play.
• • •
LUCKY DRAGON
Naturally 8 Lucky Saturdays
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 9 and 11 p.m.
Information: For baccarat players with a loyalty card. Receive a natural 8 hand to be entered in a drawing. Win $10,000 in prizes.
• • •
Holiday Point Race
Date: December
Information: Earn points to redeem for gas cards (keep the points). Earn 500 points for a $10 gas card; earn more than 5,000 points to get a $100 gas card.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Saturdays in December
Information: Earn 50 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 23, receive wine glasses. It’s a mystery prize on Dec. 30.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in December
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 27, receive Champagne and chocolate.
• • •
Player’s choice giveaway
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 10 a.m.-noon
Information: Earn points to receive up to $110 in gift cards.
• • •
Slot machine giveaway
Date: Dec. 30
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing tickets to win a Red, White and Blue slot machine.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 25
Information: Receive 2x points on video poker, 5x points on reel machines and 10x points on penny reels. Players who earn 1,000 base points in video poker will earn $6. Players who receive 1,000 base points in reel play will receive $15. Players who receive 1,000 base points on penny reel machines will receive $30.
• • •
TUSCANY
Spin & Win Slot Tournament
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: Noon-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to participate.
• • •
Holiday gift grab
Date: Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 200 points to receive a prize, including slot play, gifts and more.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points. On Dec. 24, the gift is a 20-pack of AA batteries.
• • •
New Year’s Eve Special
Date: Dec. 31
Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Table games wine giveaway
Date: December
Information: Earn tickets for wine by playing table games.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
$25,000 New Year’s weekend drawings
Date: Dec. 30
Time: Hourly, 7-9 p.m.; finale at 9:30 p.m.
Information: Fifteen players will have a chance to win up to $1,500 in play. Win a share of $5,000 in slot play at the finale drawing.
• • •
Pick an Elf kiosk game
Date: December
Information: Players who earn 20 points, or a $10 average rated bet for one hour, are eligible. Win up to $5,000 in slot play.
• • •
20x Mystery Multiplier and Bonus New Year’s Day Multiplier
Date: Mondays through Jan. 1
Information: Earn up to 20x points on slots every Monday in December and a 10x slot multiplier on Jan. 1. Players are allowed up to 75,000 points. Excludes video poker.
• • •
Ceramic cookware giveaway
Date: Thursdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 250 slot points, 500 video poker points or have a $25 average-rated bet for one hour to receive a piece of ceramic cookware.
• • •
Champagne giveaway
Date: Dec. 26
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: One bottle per player. Limited to the first 850 players.
• • •
$60,000 Spin and Win Hot Seat
Date: Sundays in December
Time: Hourly, noon-5 p.m.
Information: Four players will be chosen each hour to spin wheel and win up to $500 in play.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
Instant Riches Bonus Wheel Game
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: For players on machines in the slot section adjacent to Bond Bar. Earn a wheel spin for every 1,000 points earned. Win up to $500 in play with each spin. Players can participate up to 50 times.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Free Play Inferno drawing
Date: Thursdays in December
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.
• • •
Double Diamond drawing
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays in December
Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.
• • •
Pasta for players
Date: Mondays and/or Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 1,000 slot base points to receive an order of the Siegel’s 1941 daily pasta special.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Touchdown at Downtown
Date: Sundays through Dec. 31
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing tickets through play and dining. Top prize is signed memorabilia or $200 slot play.
• • •
Connect 4 Battle
Date: Through Dec. 30
Information: Two players will be randomly selected to participate in a battle of Connect 4. The top prize is $100 in slot play.
• • •
Champagne giveaway
Date: Thursdays through Dec. 28
Information: Receive one bottle of Champagne for every 500 same-day base points earned.
• • •
Santa’s Workshop
Date: Mondays-Wednesdays in December
Information: Redeem slot play up to five times for every 500 base points earned. See kiosk for details.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES*
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 25
Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.
• • •
Go on a Point Shopping Spree
Date: December, while supplies last
Information: Use their points to receive a panini maker for 20,000 points, hand/stand mixer for 28,000 points, an eight-cup food processor for 25,000 points and a stay or go six-quart portable slow cooker for 20,000 points.
*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.
• • •
SUNCOAST
Lose & Win
Date: Through Dec. 28
Information: Poker players can win up to $100. Players must lose with a specific pair on each day.
• • •
Kiosk Swipe and Win
Date: Thursdays in December
Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Information: Earn 10 base points to play game. Win cash, slot play, points and more.
• • •
$50,000 New Year’s Eve Celebration drawings
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 2 p.m.-12:15 a.m.
Information: Players will have the chance to win up to $5,000.
• • •
Stocking Stuffer kiosk game
Date: Dec. 24
Information: Earn 10 base points to play.
• • •
GOLD COAST
Slot Tournaments
Date: Sundays in December
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points for the first entry to the tournament, earn an additional 150 points for a second entry.
• • •
Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings
Date: Tuesdays in December
Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.
Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift. Selections include a Mirassou bottle with the choice of chardonnay or pinot noir, four-piece stemless wine glasses, two-piece flute glasses and Barefoot Bubbly with the choice of brut or red moscato.
• • •
SAM'S TOWN
12 Days of Christmas
Date: Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 24
Time: 4:15 p.m.
Information: Earn a minimum of 300 points to participate. Prizes include gift cards from various merchants.
• • •
ORLEANS
Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings
Date: Tuesdays in December
Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.
Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.
• • •
Lucky Money baccarat tournaments
Date: Wednesdays in December
Time: Hourly, 8-10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Entry fee is $25. Win a prize package worth $3,000.
• • •
Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments
Date: Saturdays and Sundays in December
Time: Hourly, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; 2-4 p.m. Sundays
Information: Entry fee is $25. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings
Date: Last Wednesday of the month
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases each month it isn’t hit.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
Point multipliers
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December
Information: Receive 10x points on slots.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset.
• • •
Dining points multiplier
Date: Dec. 24-Jan. 1
Information: Earn 2x points for holiday dining. Not valid at cafes or buffets.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
BOULDER STATION
$15,000 Countdown to 2018 Cash Drawings
Date: Dec. 29-Jan. 1
Time: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Spin for up to $5,000. There will be five participants at each drawing. Earn 5x entries every Thursday and swipe daily for 10 free entries.
• • •
• • •
TEXAS STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays or Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 10x points on slots, 6x points on video poker and 6x points on table games.
• • •
SANTA FE STATION
Cash in on the New Year
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 10:30 p.m.
Information: Earn entries from Dec. 24 to 31. Win up to $100,000. Earn 5x entries from 2-10:15 p.m. on Dec. 31.
• • •
CANNERY*
Countdown to Cash Swipe and Win
Date: Through Dec. 30
Information: Earn 5 same-day base points to receive the first swipe. Earn 150 same-day base points for the second and third swipes. Win drawing entries, points, slot play and more.
*Both locations
• • •
$100k Countdown to Cash Progressive Drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: For every 100 same-day base points earned, receive a drawing entry for a chance to win up to $1,000. Plus, the five top slot point earners between Nov. 26 through Dec. 31 at 1:59 p.m. will be eligible to enter a drawing to win up to $3,000 on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
*Both locations
• • •
Football Frenzy kiosk game
Date: Through Dec. 30
Information: Earn 50 same-day base points to play. Win up to $500.
*Craig Road location
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Fridays in December
Information: Earn 400 machine points or 48 table points to receive a gift. Choices include different candle warmers with scented melts.
*Craig Road location
• • •
Mug in a Tin
Date: Thursdays in December
Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to win a Mug in a Tin with $5 to $500 in slot play or cash.
*Craig Road location
• • •
Eastside Extra Thursdays
Date: Thursdays in December
Information: Earn 400 machine points or 48 table points to receive a gift. Choices include different candle warmers with scented melts.
*Boulder Highway location
• • •
Bonus Bet Cash Drawings
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 1 p.m.
Information: Ten players will win up to $50 in promotional chips or $200 in cash per drawing. Earn drawing entries per hand for any of the following bonus bets: Lucky Ladies, Bet the Bust, Blackjack Spin bonus bets and more.
*Boulder Highway location
• • •
ELDORADO and JOKERS WILD*
Mystery point multipliers
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Earn up to 50x points.
• • •
Mystery giveaway
Date: Mondays in December
Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.
• • •
Rolling for Slot Dollars
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 3:30-10:30 p.m. at Eldorado; 3-10 p.m. at Jokers Wild
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
Lucky Play giveaway
Date: Thursdays in December
Time: 3-9 p.m.
Information: Ten players will be randomly drawn to win $50.
*Jokers Wild only
• • •
SILVERTON
Go Long! Weekly Football Challenge
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Swipe card at kiosk to participate.
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at the Wildfire Gaming properties.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: The first gift is free for invited guests. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Noninvited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On Dec. 27, it’s a mystery gift.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
Bubbly Saturday
Date: Dec. 30
Information: The first bottle is free for invited guests. Earn a second for 250 points. Noninvited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first bottle.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.