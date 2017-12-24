Forum prompts students to advocate for their peers

Editor’s note: About 1,000 students from high schools throughout Southern Nevada participated in the 61st annual Sun Youth Forum on Nov. 8. The students were divided into groups to discuss a variety of topics. A representative was chosen from each group to write a column about the students’ findings. This essay addresses the issues covered by the Potpourri group.

For three hours, the other members of Nevada’s Sun Youth Forum and I sat in a circle and debated education reform, medical suicide, student loans and other issues that might seem too large or nuanced for a group of teenagers to have a detailed and insightful conversation about. In this room however, we became something else. We were no longer a group of teenagers, or “just kids,” we were a group of people with voices and opinions, of every color and creed, ready to fight for what we believed in.

In our first topic, the merits of legalizing medical suicide for terminal patients, the dividing line in our discussion became morality vs. constitutionality. Being surrounded by a room full of debaters, I expected a lot of support for the constitutionality side of the argument. What happened instead was the exact opposite. Almost every other person in the room honed in morality. Many of the students had very personal experiences with this issue, from terminally ill family members to witnessing terrible accidents, which pushed them to support the proposition. While their arguments were good, that’s not what stood out. Instead, I was struck by the amount of empathy and understanding that could be shared between groups of students, most of whom had never met before.

As the other participants were sharing their stories, other students offered support and sympathy, regardless of the individual or the circumstances and even if they didn’t agree. By the end of the discussion, we’d concluded that while there may be no “right answer” on the issue, a decision should ultimately be made based on humanity, and not the strong (and rather impersonal) arm of the law.

That theme resurfaced when we were asked, “What would you do if you were principal of your school for a day?”

It started out as a standard conversation, with students saying they would work to increase teacher motivation, fix sexist dress-codes or change the lunches.

One student, however, caught us all by surprise, saying she would roll back technology usage in schools.

Her reasoning?

“Many of my assignments are due online or printed, yet as a member of a low-income family, none of these options are available to me,” she said.

While many others wanted to argue the technology question as a whole, nobody seemed to be able (or wanted) to fight this point, until one student chimed in that schools should offer technological subsidies to low-income households. With all of us aware of CCSD’s roughly $60 million debt, we began brainstorming ways on how this might be accomplished.

We decided that it would have to begin on a school level, by utilizing grants and funding independently available to schools diligent enough to apply for them.

The level of passion about this issue was astounding; the students clearly knew what schooling problems existed, but instead of simply implying others should figure it out, actively debated on ways to create the changes on a personal level. Some students went so far as to offer to find grants themselves.

We all had our eyes on schools and their importance, and came to a consensus to speak to our respective administrators, just to communicate our ideas. And that’s what I found the Sun Youth Forum was about: bringing us, the future generation, together to discuss our views of the world around us, and how to be the change we all feel is desperately needed.

Trevor Pearl is a senior at Clark High School.