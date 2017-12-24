NLV police did more than respond to a burglary call — it replaced stolen gifts

Courtesy photo

When North Las Vegas police arrived at this burglary call during the holidays in 2013, officers realized all of the Christmas gifts were taken from under the tree.

Not only did the responding officers salvage Christmas for the family by pulling resources to buy new gifts, the incident led to establishing an annual tradition of giving.

The tale was publicly shared for the first time Saturday on a video released by the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers each year coordinate with Lisa, a single mother, and her special needs child, 11-year-old Lexi.

“On Dec. 20, 2013, officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department performed an act of kindness that they managed to keep a secret… until now,” the video starts.

Officers that fateful winter night arrived at the residence to find it in “disarray,” with all the gifts gone, Sgt. Randy Laswell says in the video. That’s when the officers stepped outside to determine a course of action, so the family wouldn’t be further victimized, spending a gift-less holiday.

“We can’t just leave and leave this lady with this,” Laswell says. “We can’t just leave her here with nothing.”

So the squad decided to gather their resources and purchase gifts for the family, the officers say.

“That’s so devastating,” Officer Eric Halverson says about the look on the mom’s face, adding that “kids rely on adults to take care of them.”

“I remember when I was this kid’s age,” Halverson says. “Life was about rainbows and unicorns. And you know what, to deprive this poor kid of the rainbows and unicorns… because we know, as adults, life is not about that.”

The officers figured the gift sharing would be a one-time occurrence. That’s until the mother invited the squad to dinner and they got to actually interact with the family.

Since then, the officers made it a tradition, which continued this year and will continue in the future, police said.

“A majority of us still get together and make something happen for Lexi at Christmas time,” Officer Michael Sullivan says, adding that he’s encountered the family out in public and his family knows their family.

Sullivan mentioned a function at Lexi’s school in which he had a presentation. “She was excited because she knew me. I think I was more excited because I knew her.”

The video shows the officers arriving to the family’s home to deliver a plethora of presents, and Lexi opening them. At one point, she hugs an enormous teddy bear. A photo collection shows the officers taking their yearly photo with Lexi.