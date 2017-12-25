Nevada man takes plea deal in Elko court bomb threat case

ELKO — A 34-year-old northeast Nevada man could get probation after pleading no contest to a reduced felony charge for calling a bomb threat in to the Elko County Courthouse last June.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that Casey D. Overacker of Spring Creek could also face up to five years at sentencing, scheduled Feb. 16 in Elko County District Court.

His attorney, Jeff Kump, says he'll seek placement for Overacker at a residential treatment center.

Senior Washoe County District Court Judge Steven Elliott accepted Overacker's plea after Elko County District Judge Al Kacin recused himself because he was at the courthouse when it was evacuated.

Sheriff's investigators say Overacker's girlfriend was appearing in court that day.

Overacker was arrested Oct. 4. He acknowledged Friday the state could prove the charge of attempted communication of a bomb threat against him.