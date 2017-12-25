Police: Dead woman found in complex dumpster near Flamingo, Maryland

Homicide detectives are probing the death of a woman whose body was found inside a dumpster Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of East Viking Road and found the woman’s body lying on the bottom of the receptacle, police said.

The body, which had no visible signs of wounds, was found by someone looking for recyclables, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the woman died. The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the case and manner of her death.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.