Letter: Boost the minimum wage

Harry Truman is credited with saying, “The Democratic Party works very hard to help those who need help. That other party works very hard to help those who don’t need help.”

True then and more true than ever today. There is no better example of this than the Trump tax plan.

Our president was born with a golden foot in his mouth. But we have here an opportunity for him to take that foot out of his mouth and back up his claim that the tax cuts for the rich and for corporations will enable the wages of the working class to rise.

If he really believes this to be true he should put the money where his mouth is. He can show his belief that rising wages will happen. After first getting permission from his boss, Vladimir Putin, to do so, he should advocate raising the national minimum wage. Since wages, according to Trump, will be going up anyway because of his corporate tax breaks, this cannot hurt any business and will show that he has some faith in what he claims to be true.