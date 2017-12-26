NV Energy bills could be going down

CARSON CITY — NV Energy customers could be getting a belated Christmas gift, with a proposal to lower electricity rates in Southern Nevada. The state Public Utilities Commission will meet Friday on a proposed order to lower monthly service and user rates.

PUC Chairman Joe Reynolds, who authored the 148-page proposed order, said the reduction for the average homeowner would be up to 2 percent. Small commercial customers would also see their bills go down if the three-member commission accepts the recommendation.

“This reduction in both the fixed and usage-based parts of electric bills will benefit lower-income Nevadans, all the while fostering growth in solar energy development and providing an alternative for even greater energy efficiency efforts,” according to the proposed order.