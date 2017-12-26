Plan favors the wealthy

I worked as accountant both in the public and private sectors for over 45 years, so I know that one of the most important aspects of personal financial health is net cash flow. The Republicans’ tax overhaul is only one aspect of cash flow when doing personal financial planning.

There have been numerous news media articles and commentaries about how bad this tax package is structured as it relates to all but the 1 percent. There is no doubt that some of the 99 percent will benefit from the tax overhaul, but when the legislation is combined with the other aspects of the Republican’s agenda the effect will negatively impact the cash flow of the majority of the 99 percent who benefit from any tax savings realized.

The Republican agenda negatively impacts the overall cash flow of the poor, the working poor, the lower- and upper-middle classes.

Examples include making it more and more difficult for the 99 percent to pay for health care and education, or save for retirement.

Therefore, the net effect on the general population will be a negative cash flow in their personal financial lives while the 1 percent enjoy a very positive net cash flow. The inequity is intuitively obvious.