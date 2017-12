Scooter rider killed in crash in east valley

A scooter rider was killed in a crash with a car today in the east valley, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 12:40 p.m. to Bonanza Road and Linn Lane, Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said. The person died at University Medical Center.

The driver of the car was cooperating with officers, Ocampo-Gomez said.

Traffic in the area was expected to be shut down for several hours, Ocampo-Gomez said.

Further details were not immediately available.