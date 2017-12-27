Air quality advisory issued amid ‘stagnant’ weather

Officials have issued an air quality advisory that warns sensitive people about soot and dust particles trapped by "stagnant" weather conditions in the Las Vegas valley.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality said the advisory would remain in effect through Friday.

It says young children, senior citizens and people with respiratory problems or cardiac disease may be sensitive to pollutants in the air.

The National Weather Service predicts that clear and dry conditions will continue through the week as high pressure remains over the Great Basin area of Nevada.