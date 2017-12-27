Benefit concert raises $700,000 for Oct. 1 shooting victims

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Vegas Strong benefit concert earlier this month raised about $700,000 for the victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip, according to organizers.

The Dec. 1 event at T-Mobile Arena featured prominent acts and Las Vegas personalities such as Jason Aldean, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Elton John, Celine Dion, Boyz II Men, George Strait, Bryce Harper, Cirque du Soleil, Penn & Teller, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

About 12,000 people attended the concert, and the money will go toward the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love from these icons of Las Vegas entertainment, who once again proved that our community stands as one to support the victims of this senseless tragedy,” Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said in a news release.