Christmas tree recycling underway in Las Vegas area

Officials have launched an annual Christmas tree recycling drive in Southern Nevada.

Trees are being accepted at more than 30 drop-off locations from Boulder City to Summerlin, and Southern Highlands to North Las Vegas.

Sites include many local parks and Lowes stores.

The program runs through Jan. 15.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the Springs Preserve host the annual effort, which started in 2001.

Sponsors say it collected more than 15,000 trees last year.

Program coordinator Tara Pike-Nordstrom at UNLV says trees are reduced to mulch for landscaping and dust control.

People are asked to remove anything that isn't natural from the tree, including lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails and tree stands.

Collection locations are listed on the Springs Preserve website at springspreserve.org.