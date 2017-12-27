Harassment must end

This letter is in response to the wave of sexual harassment allegations being made against men in the media, entertainment industry, government and elsewhere.

To all males living in this country, I issue a collective statement: Enough, already! Who are you to impose your sexual desires on someone because they did not give you their consent? Once again, we are witnessing those in authority positions taking advantage of the situation. Resignation is the least these offenders can do.

Prosecution is the best we can do — and we will.

What did you expect to gain from making sexual advances on a human being?

If this isn’t an indication of the failure to grow up, I don’t know what is. Those men who have committed this transgression must seek counseling before they destroy more lives.

Perhaps I had the advantage of growing up with four sisters in my family, which some say predispositions males to be kinder to females throughout all stages of their lives. Frankly, I remember times when I was embarrassed for making incidental contact with a female, after which I immediately apologized.

Ladies of America, please be assured that the actions of a few do not represent the feelings and beliefs of the many. For that matter, do not despair, because the true honest and gentle men of this country know better than to act inappropriately in your company.

Now help us to drive this dreadful scourge from the planet once and for all.

It is up to all of us. Let us begin.