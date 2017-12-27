Homeless man, woman found shot dead behind shopping center

A homeless man and woman were found shot to death today behind a central valley shopping center where they slept, according to Metro Police.

A bystander discovered the bodies — a woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s — and summoned police at 7:11 a.m. to the shopping center at Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive, Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Detectives believe the victims, who might have been targeted, were on a mattress near a loading dock sometime after midnight Tuesday when someone walked by and shot them, McGrath said.

A motive for the shooting has not been established, McGrath said. Investigators were combing the area for possible surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.