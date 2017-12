Motorcyclist hospitalized in critical condition after crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with a vehicle this morning in the west valley, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. at Fort Apache Road and Katie Avenue. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center, where he was in critical condition this afternoon, Officer Adan Ocampo-Gomez said.

The intersection, which was temporarily closed, was reopened by 2 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.