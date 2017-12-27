New Year’s Eve security to include snipers, National Guardsmen

New Year’s Eve revelers on the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street will be met with heightened security, including snipers, a doubled National Guard presence and additional federal resources, according to Clark County officials.

“Nobody puts on a New Year’s Eve show like Las Vegas and never will it be as safe as it will be this year,” said Commissioner Steve Sisolak, who joined Sheriff Joe Lombardo this morning to outline emergency response logistics.

In mid-October, following months of conversations, the federal government upgraded “America’s Party” in Las Vegas from a level 2 Special Event Assessment Rating to a SEAR 1, the highest threat designation, Lombardo said. Officials have not identified a specific or imminent threat, he said.

This means the federal government has dedicated substantial resources for the event, including air support, intelligence agents and medical personnel, Lombardo said.

The event comes just three months after a gunman opened fire on Oct. 1 from a Strip hotel into a crowd of country music concertgoers, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500. It was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office is doubling the number of National Guard personnel normally deployed for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas to more than 300 members, Lombardo said. They will join more than 1,500 Metro officers on duty throughout the city, including at McCarran International Airport.

Authorities in the past have positioned spotters at elevated positions, Lombardo said. On Sunday, they will be joined by snipers ready to incapacitate “identified individuals intending to cause harm,” he said.

In providing federal resources, the government evaluates the “threat picture that’s occurring across the world,” but also the size and significance of the event, Lombardo said. Officials have petitioned for the SEAR 1 designation for the past several years.

“I’m confident every available resource is being used to make sure this New Year’s Eve will be safe,” Lombardo said.

To deter a possible vehicle attack, the county has installed some 800 bollards along Strip sidewalks. Public works personnel will install more than 4,200 metal barriers, Sisolak said.

Lombardo said if people see something that looks suspicious, they should abide by the “see something, say something” mantra and report it.