California couple arrested in Wednesday’s quadruple shooting in LV

A California couple has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday night quadruple shooting that left two dead and two wounded at an east valley apartment complex, Metro Police said Thursday.

A man and a woman died at the scene, and a another man and woman were rushed to University Medical Center. The female victim had “potentially” life-threatening injuries, police said. Officials originally said five people had been shot.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, police said.

Clarence Wilson, 46, is accused in the killings, while his girlfriend, Jawanna Chapman-Doucet, 38, is accused of giving him the gun used in the slayings, police said.

Officers and medics were summoned about 8 p.m. to the Desert Pines Townhomes, 3750 E. Bonanza Road, near Pecos Road, where they encountered the shooting victims, police said.

Around the same time, Chapman-Doucet directed officers to a nearby location where she, Wilson and another man were in a car, police said. The woman told a 911 operator about a fight and a shooting.

After questioning, detectives learned that Chapman-Doucet had traveled from California, accompanied by Wilson and another man, police said.

The trio arrived at the unit and asked to use the restroom, the woman told detectives. Sometime later, a fight ensued, and Chapman-Doucet grabbed a gun in her car, handed it to Wilson, who then allegedly fired multiple rounds as the suspects were leaving, police said.

It wasn’t clear what the dispute was about, and further details were not immediately available.

Wilson and Chapman-Doucet are being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Wilson was booked on two counts each of murder and attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into a building and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a gun, police said. Chapman-Doucet was booked on one count of sale or transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person.

The fatal victims had not been publicly identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Thursday afternoon.