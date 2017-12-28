Live Blog: Golden Knights, Kings battle atop Pacific Division

John Locher/AP

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Knights invade the Staples Center for the first time tonight, for a battle atop the Pacific Division standings.

The Los Angeles Kings are two points behind the Golden Knights, who lead the division with a 24-9-2 record.

“I don’t put any difference in this game or the nonconference games last week,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “They’re all big games, and you want to get as many points on the board as possible. It’s the two teams that are in the top of the division right now. But when I talk to my players, it’s about getting two points.”

Still, this game should have a different feel to it. The Kings lost 4-2 in Las Vegas on Nov. 19, and the arena should have some extra energy as the fans celebrate veteran Dustin Brown’s 1,000th NHL game tonight.

“They are big games,” Gallant said. “Any time you play L.A. or Anaheim, they are divisional games and they’re big games.”

The Golden Knights are fresh off a win in Anaheim, beating the Ducks 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vegas is 2-3 this year in the second game of a back-to-back. Following the late game Wednesday night, the Golden Knights opted to hold an optional skate this morning at Staples Center.

About 12 players, mostly defensemen, participated in the skate, while most of the others played with a soccer ball in the sunshine just outside the arena.

“Most of the time we don’t even skate (on a back-to-back), but on the Christmas break, we had three full days off, so some of the guys wanted to get on the ice,” Gallant said.

The lineup will remain the same as Wednesday night, with the exception of Marc-Andre Fleury back in net.

“I don’t want to work anybody into the lineup if we keep winning,” Gallant said. “I’m not going to change the lineup that has played real well. Right now, everybody’s playing well, so I’m not making any changes.”

Prediction : Kings 3, Golden Knights 1

Season record for predictions: 21-12

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: NBC Sports (DirecTV 220, Cox 1038, CenturyLink Prism 1640)

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-125, Total 5.5 minus-115 to the under

Golden Knights (24-9-2) (9-7-1 away)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: James Neal and William Karlsson (17)

Assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault (21)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (6-1-1, 1.97 goals against average)

Anaheim Ducks (16-13-8) (8-7-3 home)

Coach: John Stevens

Goal leader: Anze Kopitar (17)

Assist leader: Anze Kopitar (23)

Expected goalie: Jonathan Quick (17-11-1, 2.23 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban