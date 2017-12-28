Police: Elderly woman hit by truck in parking lot; driver arrested

The driver of a U-Haul truck was arrested today after she hit and killed an elderly woman in a parking lot and left the scene, according to Henderson Police.

The 79-year-old victim was taken in critical condition to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died, police said.

The incident was reported about 1:20 p.m. outside the Walmart Supercenter at 540 Marks St.

The van left the scene, but officers tracked it down and took the driver, Nichole Zimmerman, 22, into custody a short time later, police said. She was being held at the Henderson Detention Center on felony counts related to leaving the scene of an accident and failing to notify police or render aid, police said.

Information about what, if any, charges the driver might face was not immediately available.