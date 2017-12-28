Las Vegas Sun

December 28, 2017

Currently: 42° — Complete forecast

Vanity Fair: Video mocking Hillary Clinton ‘missed the mark’

Image

Matt Rourke / AP

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks off the stage Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, after speaking in New York. Clinton conceded the presidency to Donald Trump in a phone call early Wednesday morning, a stunning end to a campaign that appeared poised right up until election day to make her the first woman elected U.S. president.

LOS ANGELES — Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Hillary Clinton and her presidential aspirations.

In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the online video was an attempt at humor that regrettably "missed the mark."

Posted last weekend, the video shows editors of Vanity Fair's Hive website offering toasts and New Year's resolutions to Clinton.

Among the suggestions: that Clinton take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

The backlash included a tweet from actress Patricia Arquette with her own proposal — stop telling women what they should or can do.