1 percenters get more dough

With great fanfare, pomp and ceremony, congressional Republicans and our tax-evader-in-chief Donald Trump rolled out a tax package they believe to be the greatest thing since sliced bread.

But that, of course, depends on who gets how many slices. By all accounts, the wealthy and corporations will do very well while the proletariat will be standing on the corner crying, “Please sir, may I have more?”

Clearly missing in this package was a fix for the looming shortfall in Social Security payments and Medicare benefits. The fact that high-income people will receive a windfall tax break of tens of thousands of dollars annually but the cap on Social Security withholding remains at $128,700 doesn’t pass the smell test.

America’s small, medium and large businesses are not in dire straits; actually they are in very good financial shape, as indicated by the stock market’s huge gains.

This isn’t because of some magic financial elixir recently conjured up by Trump. It took many years for Barack Obama to right America’s ship after the great financial disaster created by Republican President George W. Bush.

Before this it was Republican President Herbert Hoover who took his eye off of the ball, and in that case another Democrat, Franklin Roosevelt, had to right the ship.

If Trump truly wants to make America even greater, the solution is to educate, feed and clothe our children while making sure that the infirmed and downtrodden Americans whom society has spent so much money to educate are made productive and not set by the wayside as if they don’t matter.

If it weren’t for America’s hard-working masses, the rich visionaries would still be trying to find their glasses.