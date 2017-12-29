Elderly couple attacked during home invasion

Three people broke into a house earlier this week, attacked an elderly couple who were sleeping and stole a car, Metro Police announced today.

The home invasion was reported about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at a house in the 5300 block of Holbrook Drive, near Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road. The victims, an elderly man and woman, were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The intruders broke a window and opened the front door before ransacking the first floor of the home and then heading upstairs, police said. The victims woke up after the intruders began to beat them in the head, and one of the suspects held a knife to the elderly man’s chest, police said.

Both victims were dragged downstairs and the man was forced to show the intruders how to start a Tesla car in the garage, police said. The suspects made off with the car and other property, police said. Police in North Las Vegas found the car abandoned later in the day.

A red Dodge Dakota pickup truck was parked outside of the house just before the robbery, police said. Three males were in the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-2640 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.