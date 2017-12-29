Judge orders woman set free after wrongful conviction

A judge is setting free a Nevada woman who has spent 17 years behind bars for a murder and sexual mutilation she didn't commit.

A state court judge in Las Vegas dismissed the case against 34-year-old Kirstin Blaise Lobato in a one-page order on Friday.

Lobato was found guilty of killing Duran Bailey in Las Vegas in 2001, when Lobato was 19.

But Lobato maintained that she was in her hometown of Panaca, a three-hour drive away, when the homeless man was killed.

More than 14 witnesses testified in support of Lobato's claim.

The Nevada Supreme Court gave her a chance at a new hearing last year, citing "strong alibi evidence" and her lawyers' failure to hire an expert witness to pinpoint Bailey's time of death.