NFL criticisms are ironic

The criticisms continue regarding black NFL players kneeling in protest over institutionalized brutality and murder perpetuated by law enforcement officers who are routinely exonerated, even with profound video evidence.

It seems like those criticisms always involve someone telling us what an awesome patriotic American they are, and how offended they are about the protests.

The recent letter headlined “Protests are an affront” is another example of this. The writer tells us that during the 1940s and ’50s he was taught to respect our country, flag and national anthem.

As I recall, our country at that time was engaged in the lynching of many black American’s with nearly blanket impunity. It was the same wonderful country that wouldn’t permit black Americans the use of restrooms, public eateries, schools, decent neighborhoods, etc., freely used by whites.

It seems the irony is lost on so many who have “learned to respect our country” that they haven’t learned to respect all of the citizens of our country.

People are literally dying, and some Americans are upset because the protesters aren’t dancing to their song.