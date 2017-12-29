Raiders buying land in Henderson for practice facility

Ben Margot / AP

It appears the Raiders practice facility and executive offices will be located in Henderson, of course.

Ben Stepman might never have dreamed of a professional football team in his city, but an item in front of the Henderson City Council next week will start the process of selling 55 acres of land near the executive airport to the Raiders to build their Southern Nevada headquarters.

The land is located between Executive Airport Drive to the east, East Bruner Avenue to the south, Bermuda Road to the west and St. Rose Parkway to the north — within the Sage Mountain Commerce Center. The resolution lists market price for the land at $12.1 million, double the minimum sale price of $6.05 million the council will consider.

The resolution in front of the council cites a Nevada law stating “the City Council may sell real property for the purpose of economic development, including the establishment of new commercial enterprises or facilities within the city to create and retain opportunities for employment for the residents of the city, without first offering the real property to the public and for less than the fair market value of the real property.”

A news release by the city of Henderson indicates an expectation of 250 full-time jobs away from the football field being created by the arrival of the team in 2020. City spokesman David Cherry said he was not aware of potential interest in the land at closer to market price, but that the directed sale is consistent with master planning.

“The city has a vision for what it would like to see done with that land,” Cherry said.

The Raiders budgeted $100 million into the commonly listed $1.9 billion stadium price for the construction of a practice facility and corporate headquarters.

The state of Nevada will provide the team will $750 million in taxpayer funds toward the stadium and practice complex. The team — operating through LVR Real Property, LLC — must deposit $302,500 with the city by Feb. 6, the date of potential council approval, as a condition of the sale.

The announcement caps an eventful holiday week for the Raiders, whose development agreement with Clark County and joint-use stadium agreement with UNLV both became public. Henderson’s council will consider a resolution to sell the land to the team at its regular meeting Tuesday. Final approval of the land sale would be scheduled for February.